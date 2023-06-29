Sh100m allocated for Toi Market construction as Gikomba misses out

Traders at Toi Market after fire burnt down their business premises on June 11, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday adopted the report tabled by the Committee on Finance, Budget Appropriation on the consideration of revenue and expenditure estimates for the Financial Year 2023/24

Markets within the county have been allocated huge amounts for construction, except for the famous Gikomba Market.

Gikomba Market was among the key points that Governor Johnson Sakaja used during his campaigns, promising to built modern and permanent stores in the market.

His campaign promises now seems to have flopped after the committee failed to allocate a dime to the market.

From the budget estimates tabled, the recently burnt Toi Market in Kibra Constituency has been allocated Sh100 million.

In his recent visit to Toi, Governor Sakaja assured traders that there was need to improve its state to avert frequent fire incidences.

Maji Mazuri Market has been allocated Sh150 million, Kangemi Market has been allocated Sh150 million while Mutuini Market has been allocated Sh100 million. The proposed market in Hospital Ward has been allocated Sh100 million.

Other Market allocations include Sh40 million for Ngumba Market, Karen Market (Sh30 million), Jujo Market (Sh20 million), Club 36 Market (Sh20 million) and Baba Dogo Market which has been allocated Sh20 million.

Recently when the governor issued out 2,000 title deeds, he stated that the tussle surrounding ownership of a section of markets including Toi and Gikomba were suspected to be the root cause of frequent fires.

The governor announced that his team would act on solving the wrangles surrounding market ownership. However, since the governor took office, a little has been witnessed in terms of solving the same.

The budget estimates comes hours before the County Executive Committee member for Finance Mr Charles Kerich reads the Sh40.7 billion allocation.

