Shorn Arwa: Rich men are far better than broke ones





Popular fashion enthusiast Shorn Arwa has come out to disclose the real reason behind her choice of marrying a Nigerian man.

The content creator has been pushed to a corner with rumuors flying around she settled for a Nigerian man because of wealth and not love.

While giving her reason for her choice of love partner, she went on to reveal how she met her lover.

According to the new mum, she met him during a past trip to Dubai, and after knowing him for six months she flew to Nigeria to meet the man she wanted to settle down with.

Speaking in a recent interview with Mungai Eve, the content creator said:

“I like keeping my issues private. So when I would refer to him as my ‘Nigerian boyfriend’ he was not. I met him during a trip to Dubai and we interacted for almost two days. It was love at first sight, he was very calm and very collected so I knew he was the one.”

Also read: Nadia Mukami: Arrow Bwoy is still the love of my life

The mother of one then dismissed reports she married him for his money.

“I have dated both rich and poor men and I can tell you rich is better. There are days when I was feeling low and he would pay. Most broke boys date you until they are able to afford their type. Let us not glorify poverty,” said Shorn Arwa.

She went on to reiterate how marrying for money is far better than marrying for love as love will follow when one is already settled.

“If you find someone who has money and both of you are willing, why not. Love will come on the way,” she said.

Arwa recently made the news of her being a new mum public. She hid the pregnancy for the entire nine months. Her child is now almost six months.

Also read: Why Elsa Majimbo has vowed never to marry an African man

She revealed that she did so to enjoy her pregnancy and time with her newborn.

“I wanted to enjoy the pregnancy without feeling the pressure. I wanted to feel and enjoy every inch of it. Plus everything done in private is better. There are so many events that I could not attend,” she remarked.

The bluntly opinionated influencer confessed to having given myriad excuses while pregnant.

“I always gave excuses. I can always recover everything.”

“I had to forego so many things, I could not hang out with some friends or family members. I was away from my hubby for 6 months while pregnant. Things became easier once he came and picked me up,” she added.

Also read: Vioja Mahakamani actor Alliwah mourns ‘prosecutor’ Gibson Mbugua