Kilifi County had most number of KCPE candidates aged 18 years and above

A KCPE candidate at Madaraka Primary School in Nairobi tackles a paper on November 28, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kilifi County had the highest number of candidates aged 18 years old and above in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination whose results were announced on Wednesday.

According to a report released by Cabinet Secretary of Education Ezekiel Machogu when he announced the results, Kilifi county had a total of 3,304 candidates who were above 18 years old.

Kilifi was followed closely by Turkana which had 2,755 candidates, Kakamega (2,408), Kwale (1,940), Garisaa (1,484) and Busia with 1,328 candidates.

In total, there were 29,607 candidates who were 19 years old and above, 141,065 between the age of 17 and 18 year, 496,338 between the age of 15 and 16 years and 31,498 below 12 years old.

Baringo, Wajir, Kericho, Bomet and West Pokot Counties had the highest percentage entry for candidates who were 12 years and below.

According to Mr Machogu, Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties had a significant entry of more male than female candidates.

On the other hand, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru counties had a significant entry of more female than male candidates in the examination.

The CS reserved special praises for 39 candidates with special needs who scored 400 marks and above compared with only two in 2021.

“The first candidate with special needs scored 419 marks more than the top candidate in 2021 who scored 417,” the CS said.

The top two candidates in this year’s examination scored 431 marks out of 500.

