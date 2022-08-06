Size 8: I chose DJ Mo over two rich men





Gospel singer Size 8 has now disclosed that before she got married she had two wealthy suitors, yet the man she loved and chose as her lifetime partner is Sammy Muraya who is better known as DJ Mo.

The mother of two made the revelation while speaking about what matters when thinking of settling down with a prospective spouse.

“When I met DJ Mo there were two rich men, with good standing in the society who were pursuing me. Walikuwa wameomoka! On the other hand, DJ Mo was just starting up,” she said.

The singer-turned-preacher said she is grateful to have chosen DJ Mo over the wealthy men.

“I am grateful I held onto the promise of God. Look at us now. We are building a very huge mansion,” she said.

She also advised women to look at the character of the man they want to get married to instead of looking at their wealth.

“Most ladies want to get married to the richest man, they will go with wealth, but in marriage, you will find that how a man looks is only 30 per cent, the rest is all about his character,” she said.

DJ Mo and Size 8, who are among a clique of well-known Kenyan celebrity couples in Kenya, have been married for nine years.

But their marriage has had its fair share of troubles, including one incident in 2016 when Size 8 kicked her hubby out of their house after a disagreement. Then in 2018, she walked out of the marriage and rented her own house.

“Before I matured into a lot of things, I used to overreact, ata kuna day in 2016 nilifungia Mo nje, alikuta vitu zake nje na mlango nimefunga. I’ve really sumbuad, I have packed and gone and I have really overreacted. I have done all that but I thank God because right now I handle things in a very different mature way,” she said.

To all those seeking to settle down, Size 8 said: “Find someone who loves and fears God, someone who loves you, and one with whom you have some levels of compatibility.”