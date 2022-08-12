Soon, you’ll exit WhatsApp groups silently





WhatsApp has announced the improvement in its messaging to the users that will enable them to advance their privacy while using it.

One of the feature that the app has improved is to limit the number of people in a WhatsApp Group who will see the member who has left the group.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an announcement through Facebook, the improvement will only allow the group admins to see that you have left the group.

Currently, everyone in the chat is notified that you have exited.

“Exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,”Meta CEO Zuckerberg said.

Also, Voice Messaging has been improved, and now, users can listen to the voice note before sending.

They can also listen to the received voice message outside the chat, allowing someone to multitask.

When recording the voice, the user can now pause when recording and resume when ready.

WhatsApp is also planning to roll out last seen from select contacts, and hiding the last seen from this means the user will be able to select a specific person from whom they want to hide the last seen opinion.

The messaging app introduced “View Once” option when posting photos and videos, which disappear once they have been seen in order to prevent the photos or videos being shared.

However, the photos/videos can be opened and screenshot, hence failing the intended purpose of privacy. To improve this, someone will now not be able to take screenshot of the photo/video.

The management said it is planning to roll out a method where one can be blocked from taking screenshots.

However, many complained that it was pointless for photos, since anyone viewing it could take a screenshot of the “View Once” option.