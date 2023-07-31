Ugandan Finance Minister trolled for sharing photos of her and hubby kissing





Ugandan Finance Minister, Anite Evelyn, has been facing backlash for posting photos showing her and her husband, Allan Kajik, who is a Resident District Commissioner of Kampala, passionately kissing.

In two days, she posted four photos with the caption, “nothing can stop emotions.”

In the second set of photos posted yesterday, she said, “Happy Sunday friends, next time I will go for holidays with only those who make good comments,” in reference to the negative comments she got on her previous post.

Nairobi News sampled some of the comments she received on her photos portraying intimate public displays of affection:

“But honorable, kissing is emotional and eyes should be closed. What is this you are doing?” asked Patrick Akuku.

To this she responded, “My dear I needed to see well well.”

“Of all Ugandan Hon. ministers, there things a Hon. minister should display to the public but this one doesn’t deserve any respect,” said Herbert Baluku to which Anite responded, “This our marriage was blessed by God, in the presence of the public and the head of state. So my dear I am just trying to tell the young generation to love and get married to the right partner not those things of a man marrying a fellow man.”

“An adult posting gestures of kissing on a social platform where by when we are with our kids using phones they are equally seeing such a tweet. Very unbecoming. These are images you can keep in your gallery and send to your husband’s WhatsApp when you are not close. Grow,” said Wepukhulu Emanuel to which Anite responded, “Put a pass word.”

“Is that a kiss or a suck? Is that a kiss or a suck?🥲 Ugandans can really disappoint.🤒,” said Gifted Bless to which she asked, “Why is sucking not allowed?”

It is not known why she suddenly posted photos of herself being intimate with her husband online but Ugandans are not here for it.

Circa four years ago, Ms Anite addressed claims she was sexually promiscuous, and was offering herself to many young boys. The Trumpet News, of Uganda, reported that she said she was married, is a faithful wife and did not go around opening her skirts for anyone.

““I don’t just open my skirts fwaaaaa. I chose him with a reason,” said Ms Anite as she also dared those spreading the rumours to provide the nudes they claimed they had.

She went on to state she did not have any nudes with anyone but her husband with whom she sleeps with while naked.

