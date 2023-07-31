Humbled Moses Kuria now welcomes Ruto, Raila ‘handshake’





A seemingly humbled Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Moses Kuria, is now backing the fresh bipartisan talks between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to address a number of issues affecting the country.

These issues include the runaway cost of living, the introduction and increase of taxes on goods and services, the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and non-interference in coalitions and their allied parties.

On Monday, Mr Kuria welcomed the talks, saying this is the time for politicians across the divide to pull together for a strong government and an even stronger opposition.

“The resumption of bipartisan talks is good news for investments and the economy in general. Violence is not the way to resolve political differences. It’s time to pull together as a nation with a strong government and even stronger opposition to keep us in check. To my bosses President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, you are on the right side of history. All Kenyans are behind you for as long as we do not create another mongrel like the nusu mkate confusion,” Mr Kuria said.

It is similar talks Mr Odinga and former president Uhuru Kenyatta that brought about the famous handshake. Prior to that, Mr Odinga had struck a political deal with former president that late Mwai Kibaki that resulted in the Grand Coalition Government following the disputed General Election of 2007.

In both instances, the opposition was accommodated in government. There is feeling that if Mr Odinga sits down with President Ruto, another handshake may take place although both parties have categorical that are not interested in such an arrangement.

Recently, Mr Kuria was snubbed by trade representatives from the United States of America who were in the country, saying the CS was unwanted because of his foul mouth. Mr Kuria has been silent since then.

In the past, Mr Kuria has been against any talks between President Ruto and Mr Odinga. On July 15, 2023, he went as far as threatening that such talks would only happen over his “dead body.”

Mr Kuria’s acceptance of talks between the two leaders comes after a statement was released that the fresh bipartisan talks will commence after the initial attempts failed. A new committee is set to be constituted to address the issues the opposition have been demonstrating against but there is friction in sight already.

The Kenya Kwanza government released a statement which stated that consultations had been made between them and the opposition Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to establish a 10-member committee with each side having five representatives. Azimio la Umoja disowned the statement, saying they had not taken part in any conversations with the government and that the statement was one sided.

