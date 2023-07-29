Political ascent: How Gaucho is climbing the national political ladder

Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho speaking to journalists at Jevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on October 19, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho and serving as the President of Bunge la Mwananchi, has demonstrated a remarkable climb up the national political ladder. Despite his origins as a “ghetto president,” Gaucho has garnered significant popularity since the August 9, 2022 General Election, and has become a prominent figure in opposition political rallies.

From his early days of holding press conferences at Jivanjee Grounds in Nairobi, Gaucho’s presence is now seen alongside key figures in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya political movement.

As an upcoming politician, he has managed to secure acknowledgment on the political podium, where typically only established “bigwigs” are recognized.

Gaucho’s standing within Azimio la Umoja One Kenya is evident through his special treatment during various political addresses.

On multiple occasions, he has been granted the opportunity to address the crowd, further amplifying his popularity nationwide.

During the solemn Interdenominational Requiem Mass at Karen Nairobi, held to honor the victims of police brutality, Gaucho was present alongside distinguished Azimio dignitaries like Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Eugene Wamalwa, among others.

His vocal role in the Azimio anti-government protest rallies has not gone unnoticed, granting him special recognition and speaking opportunities.

Even at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) on May 22, 2023, Former President Kenyatta acknowledged Gaucho and humorously promised to buy him lunch.

These occurrences highlight his growing political influence and position in the country.

Gaucho’s journey to political prominence is a testament to his transformative past.

In an interview with Nairobi News, he candidly shared his previous involvement in criminal activities, ultimately shaping his decision to leave that life behind.

“I would say I am lucky. Almost all my fellow gang members have died. Most of them were killed by the police. I was tired of this kind of life and decided to change,” he expressed.

His story shows how one can rise from the pits to feasting with kings.

