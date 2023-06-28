EXCLUSIVE: Gaucho responds to claims he has ‘been bought by Ruto’





Self proclaimed Bunge la Mwananchi (People’s Parliament) president Calvince Okoth Gaucho has refuted claims he is an ‘agent’ of President William Ruto.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News from his hospital bed, Gaucho who has been instrumental in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya anti-government protest aimed at lowering the cost of living, stressed that he remains loyal to his political godfather Raila Odinga.

“Those are just claims. I have not been bought by the Head of State. I am loyal to Baba,” Gaucho told Nairobi News.

This comes a few weeks after the vocal activist declared he is ready to meet the Head of State if he reaches out.

During the interview with TV 47, he noted that he is neither in Azimio nor Kenya Kwanza but Bunge la Wananchi leader.

He added that he is connected to Azimio because he wants a better life for the people he leads just like Azimio.

“When President William Ruto calls me, it should be something open. I will meet him, I am the Bunge president and I represent the people living in the slums. I am neither in Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio,” he said.

While responding to the claims he is an independent leader, Gaucho who once shared his political ambition with Nairobi News said people mis-interpreted his statement.

“Some people think that I am a Kenya Kwanza mole. This is not true. When I say I am independent, what I mean is that I represent a certain group of people. I am the voice of the voiceless which are ghetto youth,” Gaucho said.

A few months ago, Gaucho decried unfair treatment in the Azimio coalition after he was arrested and claimed that nobody bothered to bail him out.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had accused Gaucho of causing disturbance.

“Calvin Okoth Otieno alias “Gaucho” was arraigned before Kiambu law courts on charges of creating disturbance contrary to section 95 (1)(b) of the penal code. The suspect pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh20,000 bond or cash bail of Sh5,000,” DCI posted on its Twitter page.

Guacho recently told Nairobi News he was attacked by unknown goons while heading to the Azimio rally in Nairobi graced by Raila Odinga on June 27, 2023.

He says he sustained injuries in the attack that left him hospitalised.

Gaucho says he is yet to report the ‘attack’ on him to the Police but plans to do so when he is discharged from hospital.

