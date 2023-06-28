YouTube tops the traffic-generated list on social media

An internet user holding a smartphone with YouTube on the screen. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

World of Statistics has revealed that YouTube, an online video and social media platform, had the most traffic from May to June.

With over 32.33 billion users, YouTube launched on February 14, 2005, led made the most traffic on social media.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook platform came second on the list with 16.87 billion users, followed by Elon Musk’s Twitter at 6.353 billion.

Instagram came in fourth position with 6.185b and WhatsApp fifth with 2.826b.

TikTok, a short-form video hosting service came in sixth with 1.909 billion traffic followed by Reddit at 1.669b.

LinkedIn, a business and employment-focused social media platform came in eighth position at 1.649 billion.

Discord was rated ninth at 1.092b and Twitch an American video live streaming service that focuses on broadcasts of e-sport competitions, in addition to music broadcasts, creative content, and ‘in real life streams,’ closely followed with 1.071 billion.

Pinterest came in eleventh position with 1.004 billion while Quora, a social question-and-answer website and online knowledge market had a traffic of 757.9 million.

Telegram, a cross-platform, encrypted, cloud-based, and centralized instant messaging service, followed with a traffic flow of 634.9 million while Messenger had 352.1 million.

LinkedIn is the pioneer in this group having been launched on May 5, 2003. Facebook is the second platform to date years back having been set up in February 2004 followed by YouTube a year after the same month and Reddit in June of 2005.

Discord is the ‘most’ recent website to be launched on May 13, 2015, and is available in 30 languages.

Though WhatsApp was launched in November 2009, Zuckerberg set up the application on iOS 27th June 2022, and on Windows 1st August 2022.

From the list, Messenger is the only website that allows users on a number of languages set-up, at 111, having been launched on 9th August 2011.

YouTube last year made a revenue of 29.24 billion dollars equivalent to Sh4.1 trillion.

