EXCLUSIVE: ‘Why goons attacked Gaucho enroute to Raila’s rally’





Activist Calvince Okoth, who commonly refers to himself as the Bunge la Mwananchi president, says he was attacked by a group of armed goons while on his way to Kamukunju grounds to attend a political rally graced by Azimio leaders including Raila Odinga.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Gaucho, also referred to as the ghetto president, says he sustained rib injuries which necessitated his admission to an unidentified hospital.

“Yes, I was attacked yesterday on my way to Kamukunji. It (the incident happened between) Shauri Moyo and Burma market. They beat me up and I was saved by a woman who witnessed the incident and started wailing,” he told Nairobi News.

The vocal Gaucho further said he was scheduled to undergo an x-ray so as to ascertain the extent of the injuries he had.

“I am still receiving treatment. My ribs are hurting and the doctor has recommended an x-ray.”

In an interview with the writer via a video call, Gaucho appeared in pain. He also had a bandaged hand and was lying on what appeared to be a hospital bed.

He attributes the attack to his move to recently launch the Ghetto Revolution.

“I am not sure who sent the young armed youth to attack me. But from where I stand, I believe the attack is related to my Ghetto Revolution which I launched a week ago,” Gaucho said.

The revolution which targets ghetto youth has attracted many followers with aim on bringing change among ghetto youth.

In one of the interviews with Nairobi News, Gaucho said that he is ready to die for what he believes is right.

“I have gone through hardship and I have seen death with my own eyes. So I’m not afraid to die, as long as what I believe in is right,” he said.

Gaucho has been instrumental in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya anti-government protests which were aimed at lowering the cost of living.

