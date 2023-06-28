AliKiba’s alleged new bae ‘Niffer’ comments on singer’s divorce saga

Tanzania Bongo artiste Ali Kiba during press conference at Westwood Hotel Westlands, Nairobi on June 21, 2023. Ali Kiba is scheduled to perform at WRC Safari Rally festival in Naivasha on June 23, 2023. PHOTOS | KENNEDY AMUNGO

Jovin Niffer, the alleged new girlfriend of Tanzanian artist Alikiba, has refuted claims she is the reason behind his ongoing divorce from his wife Amina Khalef.

In an interview with Clouds Media, Niffer denied any knowledge of the reasons for Alikiba and Amina’s breakup, asserting that she is not interested in getting involved in their personal matters.

“Kiba’s wife had previously posted those photos, so I am not the reason for her to break up with Kiba. Regarding him and his wife, I don’t know anything, and I am not interested in knowing,” Niffer stated.

When asked about her relationship with Alikiba, Niffer responded with a question of her own, asking if they look good together.

She explained that there are women who may not appear compatible with the men they are with, and appearances can be deceiving.

Niffer further emphasized that only Alikiba can provide an accurate response regarding their relationship status, as he is in a better position to address such matters.

“Do we look good together? You know there are women who don’t look good with the men they are with. There are those that look good whether they are dating or not. Have you asked him if we are dating? He is in a better position to respond to that.”

The divorce drama between Alikiba and Amina Khalef became public on June 15, 2023, when Amina publicly demanded that Alikiba finalize their divorce.

Amina expressed her exhaustion with the lack of respect she has experienced in their relationship and revealed her decision to distance herself from the artist.

In a statement, Amina highlighted the challenges she has faced, including pain, abuse, and other undisclosed issues.

She urged Alikiba to promptly sign the divorce papers, allowing both parties to move forward independently and live their lives freely.

Meanwhile, Jovin Niffer has attracted attention on social media by consistently tagging Alikiba in her posts across various platforms.

In one particular post, she affectionately referred to him as “her drug,” sparking further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

