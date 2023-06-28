Njugush responds to ‘earning more than President Ruto’ claim

Comedian, Timothy Njuguna aka Njugush during an interview at LemFi Offices in Nairobi on June 10, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI

Renowned Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani Ndegwa popularly known as Njugush has responded to President William Ruto’s indication that he earns more than the Head of State.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Njugush noted that the statement made by the Head of State was just a jest.

“I think that statement was made out of jest. It’s nothing serious,” Njugush told Nairobi News adding that Kenyans should not take the statement seriously.

In June 02, 2023, President Ruto during the National Drama Festival concert at State House, Nairobi, said the likes of Njugush and Edwin Butita are making more money than him.

“These two gentlemen are great people. Don’t just see them wearing t-shirts and think that they don’t have money. These two young men are making more money than my salary,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State praised the duo, referring to them as great content creators.

“The two gentlemen are great people. Congratulations to trailblazers. Congratulations for setting pace and being an example to our young content creators,” the president said.

As of 2022, Njugush, had 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He reportedly receives approximately Sh1 million a month from YouTube, thanks to his hilarious skits. He also earns a good amount of money from adverts and endorsements.

Butita on the other hand began his stage career, appearing in several TV shows in Kenya, with his unique parodying the ghetto life in Africa.

Butita has performed in Kenya’s most popular shows including Laugh Festival, Churchill Show, Churchill Raw, Night of a Thousand Laughs, Kenya’s Biggest Laughs, The Hot Seat, Kenya Kona Comedy, Crazy Monday Comedy Night, Nescafe Red Sensation Party, 3D Comedy and Kids Festival.

He has also been in the showbiz scene as an entertainer, and is the CEO of his company, Stage Presence Media.

Butita has also featured as a guest on NTV’s weekly show The Trend. In addition to this, he was among the team that directed and translated the Swahili version of the Netflix show the Upshaw.

