Willis Raburu’s cryptic post as he exits Citizen TV

Media personality Willis Raburu has shared a post on his Instagram stories that has left his fans questioning what could be going on with him following his imminent exit from Royal Media Service.

This comes shortly after Raburu announced that he is leaving Citizen TV after 13 years and that his last day of work at the media house will be on June 30, 2023.

“People assume your gentleness must have come from an easy life. They don’t know you walked through the darkness alone, and transformed your pain into power, your wounds into wisdom, the mistreatment of others into boundaries, and your generational curses into blessings,” TV personality’s post reads

Raburu, who started out as an intern, said he tendered his resignation letter early this month.

“I have made the decision to leave the Royal Media Services and it’s been a tough decision but they have been so gracious to me from the time I tendered in my resignation… It has been an amazing transition and they have shown me so much grace,” he said.

He said his focus will now go into completing his Master’s degree.

“You want to ask me what next? Well, I want to rest, I want to take a breather. Step back, look at everything, share the knowledge I have on the book, and also continue with my Masters at USIU which is on Strategic Communication and also Communication Development. So for now, that remains my focus.”

Raburu also went down memory lane, recounting all the big stories he has covered as well as his transition into entertainment, to become the host of the Friday night show 10 Over 10.

Raburu has previously worked as a news reporter, news anchor, and host of the Citizen TV morning show. He was also the host of a radio show on RMS’s Hot 96 radio. Raburu said despite his exit, he will always be available on his social media platforms.

