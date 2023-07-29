Money can buy happiness but here’s what else men can bring to the table





If you still believe money can’t buy happiness, you need to wake up and smell the coffee. Money can buy happiness!

It can buy conveniences such as cars, electric home appliances, treadmills, and entertainment units to make your life easy and stress-free.

Money can buy you trips to destination vacations when you are tired of your daily routine. Money can- believe it or not- buy you friends and contracts, however temporary as long as it is to your benefit and no one else’s.

Money can buy you your dream house and pull you out of the rat race of earning to pay rent. No more anxiety!

The only problem now is that when it comes to money matters in relationships, all these expectations are laid at the man’s feet. Society has taught women to look to men for money, that they don’t have to work for what they want because a man will provide it for them- be it in dating relationships or in marriage.

And it’s not their fault because some men propagate this belief too. They expect their women to stay home and be pretty while they work to provide for the family.

They rush to pick up restaurant bills, always sending cash for one thing or the other when their woman actually needs them.

For example, is the guy supposed to come to pick her up and take her out to dinner? He ends up canceling and sends her the money to do as she pleases- just to make up for bouncing on their date.

But men, while money can buy happiness and convenience, that is not all you can bring to a relationship. Nairobi News is here with a template of what you can say you’ll additionally bring to the table when your next partner asks…

The first thing you want to say and genuinely insist on is promising to bring loyalty and commitment to the table. These days, relationships are like laundromats where people try out a new partner every day such that commitment has lost meaning. People are cheating on each other like it is a sport and so, it would be refreshing for your partner to hear you promise her your loyalty and fidelity. No matter the temptation! Say you will prove stereotypes wrong and actually help in responsibilities that involve your relationship. You will participate- not help her- in carrying out household chores, parenting any kids you have, and actively be part of the family, not a 9-5 provider who only returns home to sleep. This will win you great marks in her unrevealed exam. To the relationship table, tell her you will bring shared interests and hobbies. Yes, you will occasionally have your football nights out and road trips with the guys but you will actively participate in shared hobbies with her to add excitement and bonding opportunities to the relationship. Tell her you will bring actual communication to the table. Gone are the days when men would brood and disappear and return to their partner, expecting them to magically know what happened and solve it for them. Assuring her that you will bring effective communication to the relationship will create an environment for trust, openness and deeper connection. Promise her, that unlike many men, you will bring emotional intelligence and a sense of humor. Being emotionally intelligent will lead to a better understanding of your partner and allow for emotional connection to deepen. At the same time, a sense of humor will lighten the mood and make the relationship enjoyable and exciting.

