Uhuru: I’ve never thought of killing Ruto – VIDEO





President Uhuru Kenyatta says the thought of harming his Deputy William Ruto, or anyone else for that matter, has never crossed his mind.

Speaking while commissioning the Eastern bypass which connects Mombasa Road to Thika Road in Nairobi, President Kenyatta further stressed he was not interested in killing anyone as alleged by some of his political opponents, including Ruto.

“I am not interested in killing anyone. I only responded to your claims because you are a liar,” the Head of State said, in an apparent reference to Ruto.

“There is no need of shouting everywhere that I want to kill you. You have been abusing me for the past three years and nothing happened to you yet I had the means to harm you,” said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State also said he was ready to hand over power to whoever wins the August 9 elections.

The President’s sentiments come amid a war of words between himself, Ruto, and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Ruto recently warned President Kenyatta to stop mentioning his name wherever he goes and stick to campaigning for Odinga, who is his preferred presidential candidate.

Ruto also warned President Kenyatta to ‘stick to politics’ and not think of killing his children.

Other politicians who’ve also claimed their lives are in danger include Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua and his Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria.