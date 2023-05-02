Uhuru ‘suspended’ replaced by Sabina Chege as Jubilee Party woes instensify





The battle for the leadership battle of the Jubilee party has taken a new twist after one faction led by Kanini Kega declared full control of the political outfit.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, who says he is the party secretary general also announced the suspension of former president Uhuru Kenyatta as party leader.

Mr Kenyatta, Kega says, is suspended for acting against the laws which prohibit a former President from holding office in any political party six months after ceasing to hold office as the President.

Kega further announced that nominated MP Sabina Chege will be the acting party leader.

“The office of the Jubilee Party leader is hereby declared vacant…pending the convening of the Special National Delegates Convention, Sabina Chege will be the Acting party leader of Jubilee Party,” he said.

Kega has further accused the former president of failing to promote political consultation, engagement, and cooperation among party members during his leadership.

Also, the party has referred the conduct of Mr Kenyatta to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the party for further action.

Kega also announced Jeremiah Kioni’s suspension.

Kioni has been acting as the party secretary general.

Kega’s pronouncements come a day after Mr Kenyatta announced he’d kicked out officials allied to President William Ruto.

Meanwhile, party leaders including deputy secretary-general Joshua Kutuny say they will not resign.

“They faked resignation letters of the party chairman and the Executive Director. We have reported this to the authorities to launch investigations. We are aware their intention is to take control of the Party’s bank accounts. The two officials are signatories to the accounts,” Mr Kutuny said.

