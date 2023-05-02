Airtel Kenya launches an all-in-one plan for its postpaid customers

An Airtel Money kiosk operating at Westlands as pictured on March 22, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

An Airtel Money kiosk operating at Westlands as pictured on March 22, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu





Airtel Kenya has launched an all-in-one plan offering different postpaid plans for calls, SMS, and data for its customers.

Dubbed ‘Chaguo Langu’, Airtel says the new product targets heavy users including product targets micro, small and medium enterprises, startup entities, individual and corporates with unique choices of Premier calling and data plans that suit their operations.

The plan offers three distinct packages: “Bonga Zaidi” for those with a need to make more calls, “Browse Ukibonga” for people who need a good balance of calls talk time and data and Browse Zaidi for heavy data users.

Also read: Airtel partners with Longhorn to offer free e-learning

Airtel says subscribers who sign up for the plan will also enjoy free Airtel to Airtel calls even after they have exhausted the allocated ALL-Network minutes.

Rollover of Minutes, Data, and SMS is applicable when customers renew their subscription with the same plan within ten days of expiry.

Airtel Kenya Managing Director Ashish Malhotra said that they are delighted to introduce exclusive Airtel Premier plans that gives Kenyans the freedom to choose the best-personalized calling and data services.

“This product is our commitment to continue delivering innovative and relevant communication solutions to all Kenyans,” said Malhotra.

The Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development, Simon Chelugui, who was present at the event, underscored the importance of the telecommunications industries in helping SMEs reach their target market through communication.

Also read: Airtel donates water tanks to support wildlife conservation

Chelugui also added that communication acts as a bridge between buyers and consumers, therefore easing the chain of productivity.

“We thank you for helping them by connecting them and putting them in a platform where the sellers, the producers can meet the consumers and the buyers of their products.”

Customers can enroll in Airtel Premier “Chaguo Langu” by visiting any Airtel shop countrywide or dialing *100# to find a shop near them.

After enrolment, customers can subscribe to their desired plan based on their budget and communication needs by dialing *544#.