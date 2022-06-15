University Education board revokes Sakaja’s degree

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja speaks to a fishmonger when he toured Nairobi's Ngara Market. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has revoked the recognition of Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate.

The commission, in a statement, explained it arrived at the decision after receiving credible information touching on the authenticity of the politician’s degree, which was acquired from Team University in Uganda.

CUE adds it will probe the certificate to ascertain its validity.

Sakaja had used the revoked degree as a qualification to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls.

And whereas the politician has been cleared to contest by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC), four petitioners have challenged his nomination at the Tribunal.

The revocation comes days after Sakaja insisted he will not relent in his bid to become Nairobi’s next governor.

While addressing residents of Imara Daima at a public rally, Sakaja also termed his tribulations as politically motivated.

“Some rich men and women have planted cases on me so as to ensure I don’t contest. They have sensed defeat. I will not relent. I am sure of beating (Polycarp) Igathe,” he vowed.

Sakaja has always introduced himself as an Actuarial Science student but this past week, the University of Nairobi (UoN) communications director John Orindi confirmed the politician was yet to graduate.

Sakaja was voted Nairobi senator in 2017. Prior to that, he served as a nominated member of parliament and national chairman of The National Alliance (TNA) party.