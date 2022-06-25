Utawezana Kweli? Winnie Odinga challenges Femi One to rap showdown





Winnie Odinga, the last-born child of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga, has challenged Kaka Empire rapper Femi One to a rap off.

Winnie dropped the challenge while appearing on ‘IloNini’ podcast, where she said the ‘Utawezana’ hitmaker is one of her best local rappers alongside Mbogi Genje, Wakadinali and Khaligraph Jones.

During the interview, the host Mbithi asked Winnie whether she has heard his new collabo with Femi One, to which she affirmed, adding that Femi One stole the limelight on the hit with her simple witty punchlines.

“I challenge her to a rap off, I’ll do a cypher with her… I’ll wash her a**… but you don’t know what I can do,” she said before breaking into laughter.

The host then called out to Femi One to take up the challenge.

During the podcast, Winnie also recounted how the US Secret Service once made a surprise visit to her room while she was a student at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

She explained that at the time her father was the Prime Minister and the Secret Service had been tasked with protecting him during his stay.

“One month after settling in school, my father was to come and visit me. A day before, the Secret Service came to the dorm to check how everything was. The next day, my father came with a convoy to see me and they left,” Winnie recalled.