It’s one big party in Vasha on Safari Rally weekend – PHOTOS

Rally fans at Soysambu spectator stage of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha, Nakuru county on June 25, 2022. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN

What started as a low-key Friday night in Naivasha has now exploded into one big party for fan-loving Kenyans on day three of the WRC Safari Rally.

On Friday it was the roar of turbo-charged rally cars that carried the day. Then on Saturday morning traffic came to a standstill on Moi South Lake Road with local traders doing brisk business from the sale of food and drinks.

Hotels, lodges and campsites in the lakeside town are also reaping big returns with virtually all of them fully-booked.

Tents around Moi South Lake Road have also contributed to bed capacity. Even those who can’t find accommodation are having nightlong parties in their cars by the roadside.

In Naivasha town and the adjoining neighbourhoods, Christmas has come early for wines and spirits outlets which are all recording booming business.

All this adds to the fan of watching high-octane action on the spectator stages of the rally.

More than 1,000 marshals, World Rally Team, their local counterparts and service crews are part of those promoting the hospitality industry in ‘Vasha’.

And to spice up things further, the annual Koroga Festival is also happening on the sidelines of the thrills and spills of the rally, with The Garden along the Moi South Lake Road hosting the event.

Among the star attractions of the event is Jamaican reggae star Tarrus Riley who jetted into the country on Thursday evening with promise to thrill his fans.

As for the fans who couldn’t make it to Vash, all the action is being relayed live on NTV whose crew will be on location for the duration of the rally that concludes on Sunday.