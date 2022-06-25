Thee Pluto, Felicity Shiru celebrate first anniversary amid pregnancy rumours





Content creator Thee Pluto and his girlfriend Felicity Shiru are celebrating their first anniversary amid speculations that the couple is expecting a baby.

Walking down the memory lane of the day they first met, Thee Pluto born Robert Kamau, posted photos on his social media accounts capturing the lovebirds together.

“I knew you through safari rally event last year. A lot has happened since then. Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me, but then I remember that I put up with you too, so that makes us even. I love you! Happy Anniversary!” he caption one of the photos.

Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru have in the recent past announced their breakup only to get back together.

At the time of the break up, Thee Pluto said they had not been on the same page as a couple.

“When we were dating, I knew nothing about her, I never even knew her friends. Something else, I was never in her life because she was secretive. I never knew what she was up to, in terms of goals and what she wants to achieve, it was very private at that time until it reached a point I felt that we were just together in that relationship to do the videos that we used to do,” the YouTuber said.

“I’m the one who left after getting tired with the relationship. I felt like the energy was not being reciprocated back the way I wanted and that’s why I left. But then Felicity was apologetic and we continued working together and being friend,” Thee Pluto would elaborate further.

However, in January 2022, they announced that they had gotten back together.

“We are back together na tunapendana,” Felicity would said at the time on her social media accounts.