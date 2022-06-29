WATCH: Ruto performs TikTok dance

Deputy president William Ruto at Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County on June 17, 2022 during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

Deputy President William Ruto recently showcased his dancing skills with the youth.

The DP, who is gunning for the presidency on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August where he signed a Charter with youth from various Parts of the country at Nyayo Stadium.

Ruto, 55, was seen shaking a leg to hit songs such as Sipangwingwi, which birthed Hatupangwingwi, which, incidentally is a term banned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) during the campaign period.

The outspoken Ruto is seeking to replace his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 2022 polls after a political spat between the two in the past four years.

President Kenyatta has severally hit out at the DP in public including during the Labour Day celebrations when he wondered why the DP did not resign if he felt the government he serves in didn’t live to its promises.

Since, President Kenyatta has openly showed support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga,

Ruto has also hit back at his boss, accusing him of corruption, failing to fulfill the pledges he made to Kenyans and wasting time on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda which collapsed.