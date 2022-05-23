Zuchu to grace Nigerian concert despite ‘small’ accident





Tanzanian singer Zuchu says she could be forced to cancel her working trip to Nigeria after getting involved in an accident.

The popular singer, born Zuhura Othman Soud, shared the news on her socials, complete with a video of what appeared to be a knee injury on her right leg which was being stitched.

The Mtasubiri hitmaker, however, did not disclose the nature of the accident she was involved in.

“I got involved in a small accident and injured my knee a day before heading to Nigeria to perform at a very important concert,” she explained.

“Canceling a show is one of the hardest decisions I can make as an artist and I have known that today. I’ll go as I am.”

The songstress also added that her manager Dorice Mziray keeps on insisting that she should cancel the upcoming show and prioritizes her health, but the singer is quite adamant and is still deliberating on whether to deliver on her performance or not.

She, however, went on to ask her fans to make a prayer for her stating that she is optimistic that she will make it to Nigeria despite sustaining a knee injury.

— Zuchu (@officialzuchu) May 22, 2022

The fast-rising artist recently became the first female artist in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers count.

The WCB signee also became the first female artist in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari which currently enjoys a viewership of over 72 million.

Zuchu was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 and has ever since been releasing banger after banger.