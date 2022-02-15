Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read
BDINTERCHANGE3003U

Macharia: Eastern Bypass upgrade to complete in June
Kennedy Njenga

Man charged with threatening to stab mother
Arrow Bwoy

Has Nadia, Arrow Bwoy, romance hit the rocks?
Nairobi hospital

KOT react to Nairobi Hospital ‘laundry’ side hutsle
Blogs
Campaigns
Trending
Latest Articles
General

Kangemi man admits stealing honey at supermarket
General 
 

Communications Authority calls for cheap 5G phones

The  Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has challenged mobile manufacturers to come up with cheaper devices as the country gets ready...
General 
 Life

Macharia: Eastern Bypass upgrade to complete in June

The Eastern Bypass, currently under expansion into a dual carriageway, will be ready for use in June 2022. The date was announced by...
General 
 Life

Man charged with threatening to stab mother

A man who reportedly planned to harm his mother has been charged with issuing death threats at the Kibera Law Courts. Kennedy Njenga was...
Chillax 
 General

Has Nadia, Arrow Bwoy, romance hit the rocks?

The romance between musicians Arrow Bwoy, real name Yusuf Ali, and Nadia Mukami could have hit rocky grounds after the duo deleted each...
Chillax 
 General

KOT react to Nairobi Hospital ‘laundry’ side hutsle

Kenyans have shared varied reactions after Nairobi Hospital announced it has commenced laundry services as a side hustle. The medical...
General 
 

Courts orders Asset Agency to keep Sh227 million airport cash

The High Court has directed the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to keep Sh227 million recovered from a man at the Jomo Kenyatta International...
General 
 Hashtag

KQ reintroduce snacks on domestic flights

Kenya Airways (KQ) has re-introduced the serving of snacks to passengers onboard their domestic flights. Those who will enjoy the new...
General 
 Must Read

KOT decry rising food prices

Kenyans have shared their frustrations on Twitter with what they say is the consistent increase in the price of food. Via the hashtag...
General 
 

KOT respond to Corazon, Frankie break-up

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions following reports that celebrity couple Frank Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It and...
Chillax 
 General

Vietnamese gambler charged with Sh6 million theft

A Vietnamese gambler who allegedly swindled a city casino of Sh6.5 million has been charged with cheating and use of fraudulent means and...
Chillax 
 General

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka dumps babby daddy months after engagement

Corazon Kwamboka appears to have parted ways with baby daddy Frankie Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It months after the couple was...
News 
 What's Hot

Sexual Gender based violence concerns ahead of polls

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on authorities to be deliberate on taming cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)...
Chillax 
 General

Tanzanian musicians love life struggles

Tanzanian musicians are known to entertain their Kenyan fans with much abundance and love, only that they appear to struggle to replicate...
Hustle 
 Must Read

Man charged with beating mother, destroying her phone

A man who is reported to have roughed up his step mother and destroyed her phone in the process was charged at Kibera law courts with...