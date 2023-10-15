10 leadership skills both employers and employees must have





A leader is obviously someone who leads other people to follow his directions in various circumstances, be it in the political arena, corporate scene, business, or in personal situations- a father or community leaders among others.

Leadership, however, is the ability to guide, influence, and inspire individuals toward a common goal and objective.

It is not just about taking charge but also about making decisions, setting a vision, and motivating others to work together in pursuit of a shared goal.

When one hears leadership skills, it is automatically assumed that only the leader/boss should possess them but in an ever-changing world where one may be called upon to rise to an occasion if a leader is not present, both bosses and employees need to possess skills that will make the organization shine at the blink of an eye.

Nairobi News lists some of these shared skills both employers and employees must have in order for the organization to thrive:

Communications skills- both parties must be able to plan and curate communications sharpen their engagement skills in terms of promoting productive behaviors among the organization’s staff. Conflict resolution- Both parties must have skills to identify and address conflicts as they arise, and find practical solutions that would solve the issue with finality without leaving any party aggrieved. Emotional intelligence- Both parties must understand that humans are sometimes the sum total of their emotional intelligence. Understanding this aspect in life will allow one to build strong relationships and foster a positive work environment, therefore making decision making easier. Critical thinking- at the drop of a hat, both parties must be quick to think on their feet to critically analyze information and make informed decisions for the organization’s success. Be it in the office or an impromptu pitch meeting with potential partners. Financial literacy- This is important especially when the organization needs to do budgeting, resource allocation and financial decision making. Both a CEO and a department head employee must have this skill at their finger tips. Technology savviness- Both the boss and the employee must know how to navigate the evolving technological world. New technologies and software continue to be churned out daily. To ensure the organization’s proficiency, it is important for both parties to know how to use different tech and software in order benefit. Resource management- Be it money, materials, time and human resource, it is important for both parties to ensure they know how to manage these for the sake of the organization’s sustainability and success. Professionalism- Adhering to high standards of ethics, showing respect, integrity and accountability are rare skills in a fast paced world but for employers and employees to posses this shared skill in maintaining high levels of professionalism, it would only serve to improve the work place and the organization as a whole. Adaptability- Both parties must be able to seamlessly adapt to any changes within the organization and ensure a smooth, uninterrupted running of the company. Both must be able to quickly adapt to changes in terms of leadership structure, staff re-organization or industry shifts and keep the machine well-oiled and running without any glitches. Time management- At the end of the day, if neither party does not know how to manage their time, everything else will be a waste. Time managements will see both parties ensure that tasks are completed in time, effective work is done and they have a workload balance that does not interfere with their lives outside the office.

