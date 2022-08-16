Join our Telegram Channel
Raila’s camp members’ react to Ruto’s victory

By Wangu Kanuri August 16th, 2022 1 min read

As a section of politicians congratulate President-elect William Ruto after the announcement by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, several of Raila Odinga’s political supporters disputed the win citing various reasons.

Ruto was announced on Monday as the President-elect at the Bomas of Kenya.

This was after some drama that saw Azimio La Umoja leaders confront Chebukati leading to a scuffle.

Police officers stepped in to neutralise the situation that had turned violent leading to the injury of two IEBC commissioners.

Below are some leaders from Raila’s camp who have challenged Ruto’s win.

Azimio la Umoja’s presidential running mate Martha Karua claimed, “It is not over till it is over …..”

Azimio la Umoja’s spokesperson Makau Mutua also refuted Ruto’s win saying Chebukati had no quorum while announcing the results.

Azimio la Umoja’s Secretary General cum the Suna MP-elect claimed Kenyans democracy shall endure.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi questioned which commission Chebukati used to announce results claiming that four IEBC commissioners had differed the results.

Azimio la Umoja’s blogger Dikembe Disembe claimed that Raila would be declared president even though not immediately.

Elected Kileleshwa MCA cum blogger Abraham Mutai urged Kenyans to relax as Baba would head to State House.

 

