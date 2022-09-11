Nyeri Policeman nabbed in defilement case





Police in Nyeri on Saturday, September 10, 2022, arrested their colleague who is reported to have defiled a two-year-old girl.

Mr Silvester Kirwa, attached to the National Police College main campus in Kiganjo, in Nyeri county was nabbed following an inquiry file 3/2022 opened on the incident.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Kirwa allegedly committed the crime in May, 2022. Police were informed about it on May 11, 2022.

“He committed the offence to a neighbor’s daughter who is a fellow police officer at the college headquarters. The inquiry file was then forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) who recommended that the officer be immediately arrested for defilement,” the report read in part.

The officer will be arraigned at the Nyeri law courts to answer to the charges.

As per the Kenyan law, a person who commits an act which causes penetration with a child is guilty of an offence termed as defilement.

“A person who commits an offence of defilement with a child aged eleven years or less shall upon conviction be sentenced to imprisonment for life,” stated the Kenyan law on defilement.

