EALA lawmaker Kanini Kega’s threat of legal action over National Dialogue





East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker Kanini Kega has threatened unspecificed legal action if the Jubilee Party is not included in the National Dialgue.

The lawmaker is the secretary general of one faction of the former ruling party which is led by Sabina Chege as the chairperson.

The other faction which consists former president Uhuru Kenyatta, is led by Jeremiah Kioni.

Kega has stressed the importance of Jubilee party being part of the talks.

“If Jubilee Party will not be represented in the dialogue talks then we meet in court! Jubilee is the 3rd largest Party in Kenya,” he stated.

The talks currently underway at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi with blessings from President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga, are co-chaired by former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa.

Coming on the back of anti-government protests which left atleast 20 people dead, scored injured, others arrested and property worth millions of shillings destroyed, the talks aim to address the underlying differences between the government and the opposition, including the high cost of living and supposed election justice.

In a collaborative announcement, Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung’wah disclosed the technical teams have been tasked with formulating the subjects to be discussed during the dialogue.

Additionally, they will review the bipartisan discussions’ framework agreement to incorporate the conclusions reached by the negotiating teams.

“The technical teams have been tasked to fast frame the agenda items for consideration by the dialogue committee and equally review the bi-partisan talks framework agreement to incorporate the negotiating teams resolutions,” the statement read in part.

The Jubilee party is not represented in the talks.

