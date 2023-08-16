Diamond Platnumz in legal tussle with Congolese artiste Sapologuano Odenumz





Singer Diamond Platnumz’s recent collaboration with Juma Jux ‘Enjoy’ has been deleted from YouTube owing to alleged copyright issues.

The audio removed two weeks ago from YouTube had left his fans puzzled.

The singer addressed allegations of him copying ideas of his music from Nigerian artistes after his recent collaboration with Juma Jux.

A Congolese artiste identified as Sapologuano Odenumz alleged the melody featured in Diamond and Jux’s song bears a striking resemblance to his own composition titled “I Found Love.”

According to Odenumz, his melodies were incorporated into the “Enjoy” track without proper authorization.

Speaking to a Tanzanian blog, Odenumz admitted to filing the copyright claim, revealing:

“Yes, I copyright struck the song because it is the melody of my song I Found Love and it was found on their song Enjoy.”

He alleged that the issue has escalated into a legal battle, as Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux have reportedly taken legal action against the artiste through the company responsible for distributing their music.

Odenumz expressed his initial shock upon discovering the similarities between his composition and the “Enjoy” track.

He reached out to Juma Jux to address the issue, but allegedly received no response.

Odenumz’s dissatisfaction led him to file a complaint with YouTube, which has culminated in the removal of the audio track.

“They have also sued me. I am in the Congo. I made a complaint to YouTube about that song a long time ago when the song was released, but yesterday they told me that they succeeded in locking it down.”

Odenumz revealed that a communication from YouTube’s end included an invitation to negotiate and find a solution.

While he seeks a fair settlement for his creative work, Odenumz emphasized the importance of acknowledging the efforts of fellow artists and creators, especially among the youth.

