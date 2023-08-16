Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago arrested, faces abuse of office charges





East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker Kanini Kega says he will consider legal action if Jubilee Party is not included in the ongoing national dialogue.

Kega who is the secretary general of a faction of the former ruling party made claim on his social media.

He stressed that it is important the party is respected for its role in Kenyan politics.

Jubilee is entagled in leadership squabbles, with a faction led by former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Jeremiah Kioni, tussling for the leadership alongside another faction led by Sabina Chege and Kega.

“If Jubilee Party will not be represented in the dialogue talks then we meet in court! Jubilee is the 3rd largest Party in Kenya,” he stated.

The talks, which are being held following blessings from President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga are aimed at addressing concerns raised by both the government and opposition following a spate of anti-government protests.

The concerns include the high cost of living and supposed electoral justice.

The team, which concerns among other Majority leader Kimani Ichungwa and former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka, has commenced its sittings at the Bomas of Kenya.

In a collaborative announcement, Kalonzo Musyoka, the leader of the Wiper Party, and Kimani Ichung’wah, the Majority Leader of the National Assembly, disclosed that the technical teams have been assigned the responsibility of formulating the subjects to be discussed during the dialogue.

The statement elaborated that these technical teams have been given the task of promptly structuring the agenda items, which will subsequently be presented to the dialogue committee. Additionally, they will review the bipartisan discussions’ framework agreement to incorporate the conclusions reached by the negotiating teams.

“The technical teams have been tasked to fast frame the agenda items for consideration by the dialogue committee and equally review the bi-partisan talks framework agreement to incorporate the negotiating teams resolutions,” the statement read in part.

