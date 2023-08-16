Big joke! Flaqo reacts to possible TikTok ban

Kenyan comedian Erastus Otieno aka Flaqo, who is best known for his Mama Otis character. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan comedy content creator Flaqo Raz is one of many content creators decrying the petition to ban popular video streaming platform TikTok in Kenya.

In a post on his social media pages, the funnyman shared his sentiments about the state of matters saying that the decision to push for the ban of TikTok is simply unreasonable. “You injure your finger, do you cut off your whole arm? this is the stupidest thing am reading today. This is a very big joke, expensive very expensive,” Flaqo stated.

Just a few days ago, the internet was set ablaze when word got out that TikTok, which has grown profoundly popular in Kenya is facing a possible ban due to the perpetration of obscene content.

This follows a move by a Kenyan Chief Executive submitted a petition to Parliament seeking to have TikTok banned in Kenya. The petitioner who is the Bridget Connect Consultancy CEO, Bob Ndolo, argues that the explicit content on TikTok promotes violence (sex), hate speech, and vulgarity which undermines the cultural and religious values of Kenya.

The petitioner argues that if the Chinese-owned application is not banned, it poses threats of mental health issues to the youth and a decline in academic performance due to its addictive nature.

“The petition decries that while it has gained popularity among the youths in Kenya, the content that is being shared on the platform is inappropriate thus promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, and offensive behavior which is a serious threat to the cultural and religious views of Kenya,” Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya Moses Wetangula said on Tuesday.

“The petitioner is also concerned that if the platform is not prohibited in Kenya, the Apps addictive nature will lead to a decline in academic performances and ascend in mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and sleep deprivation among the youth,” the politician added.

The petitioner based his argument on failure by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to regulate Tiktok and therefore unable to remove or block content deemed to be inappropriate or offensive to users.

This comes even as ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo last month revealed plans to regulate the platform, especially during the night following reports of all manner of ‘illegalities’ at the wee hours of the night.

Other TikTok big dogs have also come out to share their displeasure with the petition with many arguing that it is an income avenue for them, greatly illustrating how they would negatively be affected.

