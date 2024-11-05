IP storytelling in Africa wins NMG journalists top Intellectual Property awards

Ugandan journalist Bamuturaki Musinguzi, Gosego Motsumi from Botswana and Sinda Matiko from Kenya pose with their awards during the ARIPO IP award ceremony in Maseru, Kingdom of Lesotho on 31st October 2024 PHOTO COURTESY

Ugandan journalist Bamuturaki Musinguzi, Gosego Motsumi from Botswana and Sinda Matiko from Kenya pose with their awards during the ARIPO IP award ceremony in Maseru, Kingdom of Lesotho on 31st October 2024 PHOTO COURTESY





On a momentous occasion on the sidelines of the 48th African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) Administrative Council Session in Maseru, Kingdom of Lesotho, two Nation Media Group journalists were announced as finalists in the inaugural ARIPO IP Journalist Awards Competition 2024.

Gosego Motsumi from Botswana scooped the number one spot with Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda’s Bamuturaki Musinguzi and Kenya’s Sinda Matiko were feted for finishing second and third respectively. The three shared a split prize of USD 6,000

The awards, launched by the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa (AfrIPI) project, spotlight journalists who excel in raising awareness of intellectual property (IP) and its critical role in innovation across Africa.

Bemanya Twebaze, Director General of ARIPO, highlighted the importance of journalism in making IP accessible and fostering an environment where innovation can flourish.

“This competition underscores the growing impact of IP awareness and the transformative role of journalism,” Twebaze stated.

The competition attracted journalists from 22 ARIPO member states, of which Kenya has been a member since June 1, 1981, after the ARIPO Secretariat was established in Nairobi, Kenya before later being moved to its current head office in Harare, Zimbabwe in 1982.

The three journalists were recognized for their exceptional talent in presenting IP issues and promoting a deeper understanding of IP rights in their countries and across the continent.

Motsumi was awarded for her articles; Botswana Women are Making Strides in the Intellectual Property Sphere and Botswana IP Status: Immense Growth But Weak in Commercialization. Musinguzi’s winning articles are; What Konshen’s Copyright Infringement victory means and Standoff over royalties paralyse Uganda Arts.

Matiko’s winning pieces are titled Content Creation: Minting Cash on Intellectual Property Rights Tightrope published on Business Daily and Artistes Now Minting Cash from Copyright and Patent Violations published on Nation.Africa

AfrIPI Deputy Project Director, Carlos Lleo Satorre, emphasized that the awards go beyond recognition and celebrate the key role of journalism in the IP ecosystem.

“Through your storytelling, you shape public perception, influence policy, and spark innovation,” he stated, underscoring the transformative power of journalism.

Launched in August 2024, the ARIPO IP Awards competition aims to inspire a new wave of Intellectual property reporting in Africa, fostering public engagement and promoting economic growth through innovation across the content.