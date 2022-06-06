Actor Omosh mourns dad





Actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh is mourning his dad.

Via a message on his socials, the ex-Taahidi High actor, who says he recently got saved, explained his father, namely Mr. David Kamau, will be missed forever.

“You will be missed forever and always. The beautiful moments you shared with us will always speak of the great person that you were. Rest in peace Dad,” the actor mourned.

And in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Omosh confirmed his father has been ailing for a while.

The actor said he received a distress call from his family at the weekend.

He rushed to their home in Thika and found his dad in bad shape. A decision was made to take him to hospital.

“Unfortunately he did not make it to the hospital as he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.

The incident comes days after Omosh was captured on video as he sought self-proclaimed prophet Victor Kanyari to strengthen his relationship with God.

In his prayers, Mr Kanyari who is the Salvation Healing Ministry lead preacher asked God to fulfill his purpose and also his star in the media sector.

The man of God also gave the polygamous actor and a father of five a bag full of goodies and Sh7,000.

Omosh has in the past revealed he is still struggling despite getting consistent support from Kenyans in cash, and kind, including constructing a house for him.

The actor also regrets that many people who were once his friends have turned their back on him.