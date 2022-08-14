Aisha Jumwa conceedes defeat, hints at court battle

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Aisha Jumwa has conceded defeat in the Kilifi gubernatorial race.

The outspoken lawmaker has, in an emotional message on her socials, also thanked her supporters for granting her the opportunity to serve them as Malindi MP.

Service to Humanity is also Service to God. I have passionately and diligently served my people in different influences in the political field. I want to take this special opportunity to thank all my supporters who believed in me and voted for me with overwhelming majority!🙏 — Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana (@JumwaAisha) August 13, 2022

She’s also suggested the election was anything but free and fair, and hinted at contesting the results in court.

I respect the IEBC verdict however, not in agreement with it. As the law stipulates, I have my constitutional rights to pursue justice to myself and to the people of kilifi. Lets continue walking together to our destiny and the victory is all ours. — Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana (@JumwaAisha) August 13, 2022

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) stalwart, who also is a political ally of Deputy President William Ruto, lost to Gideon Mungaro, the former Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary, (CAS) who was contesting on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Mungaro garnered 143,773 votes against Jumwa’s 65,893 votes

She boasts extensive political experience stretching back a decade, having served as the Women Representative for Kilifi County from 2013 to 2017, and later as Malindi constituency’s Member of Parliament.

She was hoping to replace Amason Kingi as Kilifi governor.

Known for her outspoken comments, Jumwa has in the past conceeded to returning cows and goats her parents received as bride price after her husband gave her an ultimatum to quit politics and be a housewife.

Her controversial past also includes a number of court cases in which she faces corruption and murder charges.