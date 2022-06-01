Join our Telegram Channel
Akorino model Pesh expecting first child

By Sylvania Ambani June 1st, 2022 1 min read

Popular Akorino model Peris Wanjiku, aka Pesh, is expecting her first child. The model has shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump in the company of her husband. Her pregnancy appears to be at an advanced stage.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I knew this would be the best journey of my life,” Pesh said.

Pesh got married to Dan (her husband) in 2021 in a private wedding that was attended by close friends and family.

In a past interview with Nairobi News Pesh revealed that they had been dating for three years before getting engaged.

“We started out as friends then after a few years, he told me that he had developed romantic feelings for me and asked me to be his girlfriend. I am so happy because he has been very supportive to me, especially my modelling career,” Pesh said.

As a model Pesh rose to the limelight for her trademark Akorino head wrap. She is also comes out as a “non-conservative” Akorino adherent.

Akorino is a religious group mainly draws its membership among the Agikuyu tribe. The word Mukurino is said to mean one who is the deliverer (Jesus).

