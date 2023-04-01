Akothee: I have only been married once

Kenyan musician Esther Akoth aka Akothee with her fiancé Omosh. Right: Akothee on board a Kenya Airways with her wedding gown. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Contrary to several blog reports since she broke into the limelight over a decade ago, Kenyan musician Akothee, 43, has denied being married four times.

Akothee recently jetted back to the country from France, where she says she had gone shopping for her gown ahead of her wedding to Swiss fiancé Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer.

“I have tried getting married thrice but it never worked out. I was only married once to the father of my children. The other two white exes I was with, never married me. At some point I thought I would get married to the father of my third child but it turned out to be an extreme sport being with him,” Akothee said.

“This will be the second time that I am getting married,” she said.

The wedding is set for April 10, 2023 with only 300 VVIP guests being invited with each VVIP meal plate going for Sh6,500 totaling to Sh1,950,000.

Since going public with her new relationship last year, the mother of give has been serving couple goals.

Akothee insists her intention to go fetch a wedding gown overseas, which she claims cost her 4,800 Swiss Francs (Sh680,000), isn’t a publicity stunt.

“Yes celebrities we are known for clout chasing, but I don’t see why I would need that. I made my money a longtime ago and all I do now is enjoy the fruits of my labour. It’s only that I am always loud about it,” she said.

For her wedding, Akothee says she will not be crowdfunding like other celebrities do and should you get an invite, all you need is to show up, eat to your fill and take video and pictures.

