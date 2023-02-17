Akothee introduces her fiancé to her baby daddy





Controversial Kenyan singer Akothee is not leaving anything to chance when it comes to her making sure that her upcoming nuptials to Omosh goes without a hitch.

The mother of five decided to fly all the way to France to introduce her boyfriend to her baby daddy. In a video she shared on Instagram, Akothee is seen in the company of her four children, Fancy, Vesha, Ojwang and Oyoo.

Oyoo’s dad and her boyfriend are also present.

“Step aside for the family game changer. Aka MADAMBOSS. Introduced my hubby Omosh to my Baby Daddy, Oyaa papa Oyoo is happy for us. See my family goals. When life serves you some Lemon, please make some lemonade and keep drinking, Oyaa it’s called LIFE,” Akothee said.

Also read: Family of slain South African musician AKA to release his album posthumously

In January Akothee gush over the fact that she is now off the market after her boyfriend’s family visited her parents for bride price negotiations and the traditional wedding, which in Luo is referred to as nyombo, is set to happen in April.

The bride price negotiations reportedly took place at Akothee’s Migori home.

“In-laws have left with their son. They have heard marriage demands from my dad. They will soon come back after thorough preparation. They are coming back to pay Akothee’s bride price. Things shall not be easy in April. Akothee, Omondi Dennis’ wife. I will miss you honey,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – How gospel artistes failed to give Ilagosa decent sendoff

She, however, advised ‘Omosh’ not to mind her dad’s demands.

“Don’t mind my dad, you can also take me for free. Just bring more than his expectations.”

The two lovebirds met while Akothee was on vacation in Switzerland in July 2022 and got engaged three months later.

Akothee has been praising her new man, showering him with all sorts of pet names.

The couple has also been sharing photos of all their memorable moments together.

Also read: Khaligraph and Ayra Starr to perform at Nairobi’s Shoke Shoke festival