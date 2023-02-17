Family of slain South African musician AKA to release his album posthumously

In this file photo taken on June 04, 2016 South African rap sensation Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, performs at the 22nd annual South African Music Awards (SAMAS) at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban on June 4, 2016. AKA was shot dead outside a restaurant in the southeastern Durban city, his family said on February 11, 2023. FILE | AFP

The family of South African musician, the late Kiernan Jarryd Forbes who was better known by the stage name AKA, has announced plans to release his last album posthumously.

In a statement to the media, the Forbes’ family said that they will release the Mass Country album to honour AKA’s legacy. According to the family, the album will be released on February 24, 2023, as AKA had originally planned.

The Album will be available for purchase and streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Deezer, YouTube Vevo, iTunes Store and Audiomack.

As per Forbes’ wishes, the next single release will be Company alongside longtime collaborator and friend, Kiddominant. Scheduled for release today, (Friday 17 February 2023), the single was recorded in Los Angeles, California, during his January holiday.

“Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fueled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity… Long Live, Supa Mega, Live Long!! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise, “said Benza, @Vth Season.

Release of the Company will be on the same day as AKA’s memorial which will be held at Sandton Convention Center, Johannesburg, from 3pm. The event will be streamed online on the Akaworldwide YouTube page.

AKA was shot dead outside a restaurant in the southeastern Durban city, on February 11, 2023. AKA had visited the restaurant with friends to promote the business owner because he had been longing to eat the food sold in the establishment.

KwaZulu-Natal police Chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the gunman had approached AKA from behind and shot him at close range in the side of the head on February 10, 2023.

One of these rounds killed AKA’s friend, celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane.

Tony Forbes, AKA’s father, said they intended to give him a dignified sendoff as he thanked well-wishers for their support which has made it easier for the family to cope with the tragic loss. AKA, who was also known as Supa Mega, leaves behind a young daughter, Kairo.

