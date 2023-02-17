You don’t deserve to be an MP, Miguna tells Salasya for sexual slur on Toto





Lawyer Miguna Miguna has slammed Mumias East MP Peter Salasya for refusing to apologise to Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir after he made a sexually derogative comment about her.

This after Salasya dismissed demands by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Gladys Shollei that he apologises to the Woman Rep for the remarks, failure to which he would be barred from speaking in the House.

“Parliament is not your house and if that is the strategy she will be using to frustrate the young parliamentarians it is unacceptable. I have a right, I will not apologise to her,” first-time parliamentarian retorted at Ms Shollei.

Now Dr Miguna has been drawn into the saga with the fiery lawyer saying Mr Salasya does not deserve to be a Member of Parliament.

The tiff between the MP and Woman Rep began last week when Toto blasted the Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga for always claiming that the country’s General Elections that he has participated in have always been rigged in favour of other contestants.

“This old man started his political protests even before I was born. He started in 1997, then came to 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022 and he claims that the election was rigged. I want to tell you that President Ruto was voted in by Kenyans as their fifth President,” the Woman Rep said.

This is wanted prompted Salasya’s response during an Azimio political rally in Busia County this week.

“And those young people who are abusing baba… There is one who was voted in but did not have any money like Peter Salasya. She is called Toto, I will go and impregnate her next week,” he said.

