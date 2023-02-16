Parliament not house, no Toto apology! Peter Salasya fires at Gladys Shollei

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has announced that he will not be apologising to the Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir alias Toto following his remarks.

The first-time parliamentarian on Sunday promised to impregnate Toto following her criticism of Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga.

His remarks attracted varying reactions with the deputy speaker Gladys Shollei asking Salasya to apologise to Toto when they bumped into each other in the corridors of parliament.

Further, Shollei told the lawmaker that if he failed to apologise, she would not allow him to speak in the House.

However, Salasya has vowed he would not be apologising and responded to Shollei saying, “Parliament is not your house and if that is the strategy she will be using to frustrate the young parliamentarians it is unacceptable. I have a right, I will not apologise to her.”

Not done, Salasya tweeted, “Deputy speaker @GladysShollei I won’t apologise to@LinetChepkorir_ whatsoever the moment you start to attack our political father Rt Hon@RailaOdinga you rattle us and invite muddy politics ….she must accept criticism in the same weight or bigger when she crosses our lanes.”

Salasya and Toto’s altercation began last week when the latter blasted Mr Odinga for always claiming that the country’s general elections that he has participated in have always been rigged in favour of other contestants.

The youngest woman to be elected to the National Assembly while speaking to residents said, “This old man started his political protests even before I was born.

He started in 1997, then came to 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022 and he claims that the election was rigged. I want to tell you that President Ruto was voted in by Kenyans as their fifth President.”

After Toto’s lover proposed to her on Valentine’s, Salasya congratulated her, saying it was a step in the right direction but cautioned her against disrespecting Mr Odinga.

