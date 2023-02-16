Three in court for defrauding trader in fake omena deal

The three suspects at the Makadara Law Courts. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

Three men who allegedly defrauded a small-scale trader of Sh53, 000 in a fake deal to supply omena to a children’s home in Nairobi were charged with obtaining the money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code.

They are John Otieno Menya, Fredrick Odhiambo Owuor, and Gabriel Mukoko Njama.

The trio is accused of obtaining the cash from Peter Omondi on January 17, 2023, falsely purporting they were in a position to offer him a tender to supply the omena to Nyumbani Children’s Home in Karen.

Mr. Omondi was contacted by one of his customers who told him that the children’s home was looking for someone to supply omena.

The customer shared Njama’s contact with Mr Omondi, and he contacted him. Mr. Njama allegedly told him that he worked for the children’s home and he could help him get the tender for a year.

Mr. Njama allegedly requested Sh3,050 for processing a business permit to enable Mr Omondi to do business with the children’s home, and the complainant sent the money.

Njama later allegedly called and asked for Sh5, 700 for processing for another permit, and Mr. Omondi sent the cash.

Mr. Omondi was introduced to another person who was the alleged accountant at the facility, and he also asked for money, and the circus went on.

He sent Sh53, 000 to the suspects, believing they would secure him a tender at the children’s home.

The suspects stopped communicating with him, prompting him to visit the children’s home, where he was informed that Mr. Njama had left the institution two years ago.

Mr. Njama allegedly requested Mr. Omondi to meet him at Hilton Hotel, which has been closed, but he could not meet him after he found him unavailable on the phone.

He realized he had been conned and reported the matter at the Villa Police station in Embakasi, and the three were arrested after police investigations.

They denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts.

The accused persons were released on a cash bail of Sh10, 000 each. The matter will be mentioned on May 24, 2023, before the hearing starts on August 17, 2023.

