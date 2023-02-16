Senator Gloria Orwoba speaks about being a video vixen





Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has revealed that she was once a video vixen. Orwoba stirred up debate after being asked to leave the senate Plenary due to her stained outfit.

The senator had a ‘period stain’ on her white trousers and aimed at creating awareness of the period shame, saying she was aware that her clothes were stained.

Ms Orwoba ignited debate on the stigma attached to menstruation stigma and the gaps that are there countrywide in access to sanitary towels.

She defended her stained attire, and this move ignited conversations online.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja threw his weight behind her, saying, “Senator Gloria Orwoba. That was bold and provocative. To change some things, you must make people uncomfortable and you did! I’ll do my part in Nairobi for our girls.”

Before she rose to a senator, Ms Orwoba was a video vixen, having been featured in a popular old-school song produced by Mandugu Digital and performed by Andre titled Dem Wangu.

Also read: Lawmaker John Kiarie urges Nairobi youth to exploit free internet

Here is the only copy of the music video on the interwebs, the picture quality is grainy at best see if you can spot our bold and provocative senator.

In a post on her Facebook, the senator, while encouraging her fans not to allow anyone to critique them about their past, shared, “Hii maisha (In this life)…let no one lecture you about your past! Your past is your past. There are things you must experience when growing up. You grow every day, you live, and you learn.”

Citing a personal example, Ms Orwoba revealed that she did try being a video vixen and was good at it. “Sasa kwa mfano (For instance)..do you know that I tried my hand at being a video vixen? And I was so good at it! I actually did two music videos…”

Also read: Meru governor opens up on husband performing at her swearing-in

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated senator was castigated and loved in equal measure following her stance on wearing stained ‘period’ trousers.

Senator Tabitha Mutinda described Orwoba’s dressing as “inappropriate” and “indecent,” going ahead even to assert that she was disturbed as a fellow woman.

“I stand seeking guidance on the Speaker’s rule number 5 in regards to the dress code, and I need to seek advice if Senator Gloria is appropriately dressed for the House,” she said.

In response, Orwoba slammed her critics, saying, “This is the period stigma that is making our girls kill themselves, we have a girl who killed herself because of the same issue that I’m going through, and now I understand because it is the women who are trying to make this a crime. I’m shocked that someone can stand here and say that the House has been disgraced because a woman has had her period.”

The debate in parliament that led to her ejection attracted varying opinions from netizens, with some saying that she would have brought out the issue of a period stigma without the drama. In contrast, others patted her back for raising the issue real and rawly.

Also read: Frasha responds to King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ with ‘Wajinga Sisi’ – VIDEO