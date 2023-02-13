Linet Toto shades Raila Odinga: You started campaigning even before I was born





Linet Chepkorir, the Bomet County’s Women’s Representative, has stirred up talks on social media after throwing shade at the Azimio la Umoja’s party leader Raila Odinga following his unsuccessful presidential races.

Chepkorir who is popularly known as Toto was addressing residents while she waded into the political debate that has been hanging in the atmosphere for a long minute.

Toto criticised Mr Odinga by saying that he always claimed that the country’s general elections that he has participated in have always been rigged in favour of other contestants.

The youngest woman to be elected to the House of Representatives said, “This old man started his political protests even before I was born. He started in 1997, then came to 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022 and he claims that the election was rigged. I want to tell you that President Ruto was voted in by Kenyans as their fifth President.”

She added, “We are begging you to work for us. We’re praying for you…people had suggested that I get married to Kirwa (MC), do you think Kirwa, my father’s age mate can marry me? Kirwa, you’re like my father. So you guys, I’m waiting to be suggested to someone of my age mate.”

Her sentiments have since garnered mixed reactions and here are some of them;

Hon. Toto @LinetToto should be careful. Raila Odinga is not the kind of politician you would want to face head on. Those who are sending you are misleading you. Be guided accordingly — Rein (@Asamoh_) February 12, 2023

Linet Toto on Raila Odinga,"Huyu mzee alianza kusumbua kabla hata nizaliwe." Baba has overstayed in the arena and keeps rejuvenating his losing streak, and now kids who are younger than his grandchildren are hysterically making a mockery of him. Sad! — Ja Loka (@_fels1) February 12, 2023

Linet Toto is a woman rep, she’s enjoying the fruits of a long struggle for devolution, a struggle engineered by Raila Odinga and others. She should show some respect! — David Jesse (@davidjesse_) February 12, 2023

Linet Toto is too young in politics to start calling out Baba. She should come up with ways of ensuring that she is relevant because Ruto won't be President forever. — Rajini Nicholas™🇰🇪 (@RajiniENicholas) February 13, 2023

Mr Odinga has been on the political scene for some time having served in various political seats and even contesting for the highest seat, the presidency.

Unluckily, the 78-year-old has been unsuccessful in his presidential bid losing to the late President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the current President William Ruto.

In all the elections, Mr Odinga has lamented rigging and sought legal redress challenging each year’s president-elect’s win. It was only in 2017 that then Chief Justice David Maraga nullified the presidential results ordering fresh polls to be conducted within 60 days.

