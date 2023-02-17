US issues another security alert in Kenya

The entrance to US embassy in Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The United States has warned its citizens in Kenya against travelling to at least six counties in the country. The latest alert comes less than two weeks when a similar one was issued on February 9 urging US citizens to be vigilant in Nairobi.

The US Embassy in Nairobi said the latest alert comes after the government of Kenya announced the deployment of additional security elements in the six Rift Valley counties to address threats to security, public order, and safety.

Among these counties are are Turkana (Turkana South, Turkana East and Loima Sub-counties), West Pokot (Pokot North and Sigor Sub-counties), Elgeyo Marakwet County (Marakwet East and Marakwet West Sub-counties).

The other counties are Baringo County (Mukutani, Muchongoi, Bartabwa, Tiaty East and Tiaty West Sub-counties), Laikipia County (Olmoran, Ng’arua, and Mukogodo Divisions) and Samburu County (Loroki and Kirisia Divisions).

“The Kenyan Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government issued Public Order No. 1 of 2023 imposing a 30-day nighttime curfew in these areas. Per the Order, there shall not be public gatherings or travel in these areas from dusk to dawn,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

The US government personnel have also been restricted from traveling through the areas on this public order.

Last week, the Kenyan government described as “completely unfortunate” the terror alerts issued by the US and the United Kingdom, but urged Kenyans to remain vigilant even as it celebrated the country’s success in battling al-Shabaab.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir Sing’oei said the country was recording major success in battling the al-Qaeda linked terror group.

“Unilateral terror alerts are completely unfortunate but the circumstances under which they have been issued is due to pressure Al-Shabaab are feeling in Somalia from the combined efforts of Somali administration, community and our troops. They are actually on the run and it is believed that some may have crossed into our borders,” said Dr Sing’oei.

However, both the UK and US acknowledged security measures that the Kenyan government has put in place, including counter-terrorism patrols.

