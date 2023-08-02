Angola’s Sports Entertainment Guru Bets on Kenya





The most colourful street football and basketball tournaments in Africa are coming to Kenya, together with the highest bonuses in sports betting to date, courtesy of Angola’s BantuBet, which is already disrupting the Kenyan online betting scene since its arrival in the country in recent months under its local name – BantuBet Kenya.

Known for its investment in Angola’s youth through entertaining, high profile street sports tournaments, BantuBet, founded by Angola’s sports entertainment guru Jonathan Da Silva, the newest addition to the Kenyan online betting scene, promises to take Kenya by storm with a unique approach to sports entertainment, as well as the highest bonuses offered in sports betting in Kenya to date.

Championing a community focused approach, which aims to empower economically challenged neighbourhoods through sports, BantuBet has a clear methodology towards positively impacting carefully selected beneficiary communities. Using sports as an entry point to provide support to a community for a period of several months at a time, BantuBet’s way of giving back to the community promises unforgettable sports experiences for Kenyan communities throughout the country and much more.

“BantuBet is a proud African company grounded in a sense of community, and we do things a little bit differently” explains BantuBet Founder Jonathan Da Silva, saying “this is one of the reasons we chose Kenya as our first market outside of Angola. We are sure that the mature, sport betting savvy, Kenyan audience will appreciate the entertaining online betting experience we provide, at international standards, together with our own, African vibe, which we bring to our amazing street sports tournaments among other BantuBet initiatives.”

By creating high profile community sports platforms aimed at engaging and challenging talented youth to compete in a secure environment supported by their peers, BantuBet positively engages a community for the length of the tournament, which can often run for several weeks or months. Backed by entertainment from the hottest current musical artists and DJs, the colourful street football and street basketball tournaments, which have grown to be a fan favourite in Angola, bring together over 20 teams per tournament, offering significant cash prizes to the winning teams.

Gaining exposure for truly talented youth from economically challenged communities is almost impossible. BantuBet places great value on offering this priceless exposure to the youth playing in the street tournaments, and ensures that leading national football or basketball players, as well as trainers, managers, and sports journalists, attend the games and keep an eye out for undiscovered talent. BantuBet’s traditional ‘thank you’ to fans and members of the host community, includes food stuffs, drinking water, wheelchairs, medical supplies, and cash donations.

BantuBet Kenya Operations Manager, Gabriel Musyoka, explains that “BantuBet’s community focused Corporate Social Responsibility plans for Kenya, for which we have allocated a significant budget, are aligned with all new policies and compliant with all regulations, set forth by the Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB), with whom we will be working hand in hand for the benefit of Kenyans.” Additionally, all direct and indirect jobs created by the BantuBet street tournaments, including all protocol, logistics, and security requirements as well as any other income generating activities presented through the tournaments, are given to the host community.

“Our aim is to support the community, and we do this by engaging the youth through competitive sports, while always making sure at the same time to support those in the community who cannot support themselves. I know that BantuBet will find a warm, welcoming home in Kenya and I am excited about what is to come” says Da Silva adding that “BantuBet’s commitment to the community extends beyond philanthropy. T

he name ‘Bantu’ holds powerful cultural significance in Africa and the company’s founders, who are Africans themselves, created BantuBet with the vision of empowering the continent and its people through creativity, innovation, and opportunities.”

