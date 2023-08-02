Woman, 23, charged with defiling16-year-old student





A woman allegedly caught in bed with her sixteen year old boyfriend at her house in the Soweto area within Embakasi in Nairobi is battling defilement charges contrary to section 8 (4) of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Damaris Kerubo, 23, is accused of intentionally causing her genitals to be penetrated by the minor’s genitals on diverse dates between April and July 2023.

She was not charged with the usual alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor contrary to section 11 (1) of the SOA.

In the first incident, Ms Keribo was allegedly caught red-handed in the act with the minor inside the minor’s mother’s house by a neighbor as she went to collect keys from the house.

In the second instance she was allegedly found with the minor inside her house by her neighbor who later informed the minor’s mother of the incident.

But the minor denied the incident when his mother asked.

However, the form two student later confessed the same to his sibling who he sent with apologies to his mother.

A few weeks later, the minor’s mother received information from Ms Kerubo’s neighbor that she had found her in bed with the minor and the matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

The minor who was also arrested told the police that she made sexual advances to the suspect and she agreed to be his girlfriend and they have been dating since April.

The two met at the minor’s mother’s grocery shop where the suspect is a regular customer, and reportedly fell in love.

They have been having an illicit affair since then and the mother had tried to warn the suspect to leave her son alone but she ignored her.

Ms Kerubo denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi.

She was released on a bond of Sh200, 000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on August 15 before hearing starts on September 28 this year.

