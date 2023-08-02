All about Esther Passaris’ condition that is causing her to lose hair





Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is considered one of the most beautiful female politicians in Kenya.

Born in Mombasa county to a Greek father and a Dutch-Kikuyu Kenyan mother, Ms Passaris inherited great genes and her skin tone and hair are among proof of this.

Honorable Passaris’ hair is one of her most standout attributes.

She often spots luscious locks tied up in up dos or often left swaying in the wind as she attends official and casual meetings and events.

Her beauty continues to transcend ages from the 90s where finished second in the Miss World Kenya contest to date where she continues to collect complements from elites and ordinary people alike.

However, at age 59, she is beginning to lose her hair.

In a video she posted online, she addressed her hair loss after someone asked her what was happening to her hair.

“Oh yeah, my hair is thinning. And the reason it’s thinning is one, I don’t have a thyroid. And sometimes my thyroxine levels get low and my hair, of course, thins. I’m also gonna be 60 next year. So if you’re going to be 60, obviously, you’ll have to lose some hair. But this is the thing, no matter what you’re going through in life, you’ve got to love yourself. You got to look in the mirror every morning and just say to yourself, I love you, no matter what. Cause once you love yourself, then you can pick up any other pieces and move on with it,” said Honorable Passaris yesterday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a premier health facility in the United States of America, the above hair thinning is a symptom of Hypothyroidism- a condition where the thyroid us underactive. This condition occurs when the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone (thyroxine) and over time, if it isn’t treated, it can lead to other health problems such as high cholesterol and heart problems.

The clinic further states that the symptoms of hypothyroidism depend on severity of the condition. Its symptoms include thinning hair, tiredness, more sensitivity to cold, dry skin, weight gain and puffy face. Other symptoms are hoarse voice, coarse hair and skin, muscle weakness, muscle aches, tenderness and stiffness, heavier and irregular menstrual cycles, slowed heard rate, memory problems and depression.

Honorable Passaris has been working out in the gym lately since going back in November 2022. She announced she intended on losing weight and this could be one of the ways she is managing her thyroid issues.

Also read: Ugandan boy shot in Kenyan riots

Comedian Yvonne Khisa faces criticism after solo comic video