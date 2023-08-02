Comedian Yvonne Khisa faces criticism after solo comic video





Yvonne Khisa, a former member of the ‘Tales of the Crazy Kennar’ comedy outfit, has been trending on social media for hours following the release of her recent comic video.

Unfortunately, her first solo project failed to amuse many of her fans, leaving them unimpressed and disappointed.

Previously known for her comic collaborations with Crazy Kennar, Yvonne recently ventured into the world of solo comedy.

However, her latest skit, attempting to reenact a hilarious State House debacle involving Cabinet Secretaries being locked out of an event for lateness, appeared not to hit the mark.

In the video, Khisa played the role of a Cabinet Secretary who was denied access to State House and was now trying to save face and prevent a disaster.

However, her performance fell short of capturing the audience’s attention.

Twitter users, renowned for their candid opinions, wasted no time in expressing their disappointment and criticism towards Yvonne Khisa’s recent comic video.

However, amidst the criticism, some fans stood in her corner, acknowledging her talent.

Karen Wanjiku expressed her admiration for Yvonne, believing that Crazy Kennar made a significant mistake in letting her go.

She referred to Yvonne as “mad talented” and urged Kenyan content creators to learn from their Nigerian counterparts like Sabinus and Broda Shaggy, who stick with their original team despite fame.

Another user, Omwamba, made a heartfelt plea to Crazy Kennar, requesting him to bring Yvonne Khisa back.

Omwamba praised her comedic chemistry when working with Crazy Kennar and expressed fondness for her humorous style.

A user simply identified as Uńo, encouraged others to be patient with Yvonne Khisa’s growth as a comedian.

They emphasized that everyone starts somewhere, and becoming a successful comedian takes time and dedication.

In contrast, one user, ‘y,’ shared their confusion about Yvonne Khisa’s comedy video, stating that they did not understand its content or humor.