Singer Colonel Mustapha gives update on mother’s cancer ailment

Colonel Mustapha gets emotional at a press conference held at the Main Switch studios in Nairobi on May 11, 2023. PHOTO| ELIZABETH NGIGI

Singer Colonel Mustapha, whose real name is Mustapha Idd, recently shared some positive news regarding his mother’s health.

During an interview on Citizen TV with Mashirima Kapombe, Mustapha revealed his mother, Fatuma Idd, is currently responding well to her cancer treatment.

Mustapha also opened up about the initial challenges he faced when his mother was diagnosed with cancer.

The treatment was financially taxing, as they had exhausted all their funds to cover the chemotherapy sessions.

Each session cost over Ksh100,000, putting a significant strain on the family’s financial resources.

The singer’s family rallied behind his mother during the difficult times, supporting her through the 23 radiotherapy sessions.

However, as expenses piled up, they found themselves in a difficult situation as their funds depleted.

Mustapha expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters, who came through for him and his family after he posted about his mother’s illness on social media.

Their overwhelming support helped ease the financial burden, allowing his mother to continue receiving the necessary medical care.

“My family and I were raising money to take care of mum at first. My friends in the industry knew my mum was ill but they were not there for me, I was posting on my social media. After that video, my fans decided to come through for me.”

His mother, Fatuma Idd, shared her journey of being diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

She said she had initially experienced some back pain, Urinary Tract Infection, (UTI), and other unusual symptoms, leading them to seek medical attention.

After undergoing tests, she was diagnosed with lymphoma stage 2, a form of cancer.

“I could not walk, I could not eat, or even sleep. After the first chemo, I felt some pain relief, although there were some side effects,” Fatuma Idd said.

Colonel Mustapha has not only been supporting his mother through her battle with cancer but has also faced personal financial struggles in the past.

In June, Mustapha’s mother got sponsorship for cancer treatment from HCGCCK Cancer Center, which will help cover the cost of his mother’s cancer treatment.

